NAPPANEE — Michiana Area Council of Governments announced the two recipients of the annual Partners for Clean Air Awards on Wednesday, which was Earth Day, in lieu of the annual awards luncheon.
“This year’s award winners have implemented innovative sustainability projects that are one of a kind in our region,” said MACOG Executive Director James Turnwald. “They serve as outstanding examples for how organizations can make bold systemic changes to their fleets or programs with triple bottom line benefits for our economy, environment, and society.”
Partners for Clean Air is a coalition of businesses, industries, local governments and community groups committed to improving overall air quality and public health through voluntary actions, the MACOG news release states.
Award winners included Wa-Nee Community Schools, which piloted propane school buses in 2019 in an effort to save money and offer more environmentally sustainable options for its fleet while providing the same safety standards, according to the news release.
Replacing the old diesel buses with new propane buses is estimated to reduce emissions by 94.7% and to annually displace more than 20,200 diesel gallons of fuel.
Wa-Nee was awarded $202,398 toward the purchase of eight propane-fueled school buses from the Indiana Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation, with assistance from the MACOG/South Shore Clean Cities Green Fleet Program. School officials said the grant funding was critical to the project and allowed the corporation to purchase buses for less per bus than it had in 10 years. The project is also estimated to save the school corporation roughly $8,000 annually in diesel exhaust fluid and diesel particulate filters not needed on propane buses. Additional fuel savings will further help put more dollars back into the classroom, as the contract price for propane fuel was almost $1.50 less per gallon equivalent than diesel.
“The Wa-Nee Transportation Department is committed to providing safe and efficient transportation for students," Amy Rosa, director of transportation and safety, said. "Drivers are loving the safety standards of their new propane powered buses noting the quiet engine is a great improvement to every trip.”
Also honored was South Bend Green Corps, an innovative AmeriCorps program hosted by the city of South Bend with funding from Serve Indiana and the Corporation for National and Community Service. South Bend Green Corps serves residents by installing basic energy and weatherization improvements, providing home energy assessments, and sharing strategies to reduce energy and water bill costs. South Bend Green Corps members create strong personal relationships with residents that build a sense of trust and security and allow the program to deliver additional repairs and resources, a news release from MACOG states.
During the first year of the program, South Bend Green Corps assisted more than 125 households and decreased their energy use by 7% to 20%. Basic energy efficiency improvements such as LED light bulbs, weather-stripping, door sweeps, pipe wrap and outlet insulation are provided free of charge.
Some residents are eligible for advanced energy efficiency measures, such as new furnaces and central air conditioners, water heaters, exterior doors, windows, and refrigerators through partnerships and funding awarded by the Robert P. and Clara I Milton Charitable Trust Foundation, Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis, 1st Source Bank and Indiana Michigan Power, as well as other city of South Bend programs. The South Bend Green Corps program improves the energy security of South Bend residents, empowers residents to better understand and manage their energy and water usage, improves the safety and quality of the housing stock in the community, and provides AmeriCorps members with hands-on training in clean energy and public policy fields.
For more information, contact MACOG Senior Environmental Planner Leah Thill via email at lthill@macog.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.