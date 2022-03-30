NAPANEE — A history of excellence was once again exhibited as the Wa-Nee Community Schools earned the opportunity to compete at the 2022 VEX Robotics World Championship in Dallas, Texas, following qualifications at the 2022 Indiana VEX Robotics State Championship for 10 of Wa-Nee’s 15 teams.
Two teams at Woodview Elementary, one at Nappanee Elementary, one at Wakarusa Elementary, and six teams at NorthWood Middle School ranked within the top 10 in categories, including Teamwork Alliance Competition and Effective and Efficient Robot Design. One Woodview team scored top overall, and NorthWood Middle School teams received special recognition from judges for the build-design.
“We’ve had teams qualify for the six years that we’ve been in existence, but this year more than ever, which is pretty incredible coming out of two years of adversity,” said Jake Simons, fifth-grade teacher at Woodview, Eaglebots coach and Wa-Nee director of Robotics for Wa-Nee Community Schools. “A lot of programs were kind of put back because of COVID, but we actually grew.”
The world youth robotics championships have been canceled the last two years, and prior to that, in 2019, Woodview’s Eaglebots won the world championships.
“There are 1,200 teams across the state of Indiana and we have literally the top teams housed here at Wa-Nee Community Schools,” Simons said. “That was the moment that everything kind of changed for Wa-Nee robotics. That’s when we started getting all the interest and the funding. People are attracted to success.”
This year, Simons is particularly proud of the diversity of the coaches.
“We have coaches from so many different realms of the professional world,” he said. “We have educators, we have electricians, we have healthcare workers, we have financial planners and insurance agents, and bankers. We literally just have a team of coaches that understand the importance of STEM in their careers and we’re able to relay that to our students and I think it starts with that.”
Instead of having just one or two teams, Wa-Nee holds space for any student who may be interested in robotics. Each team, 15 in total, has six to nine students, each with their own specific role or subteam. There are drivers, build-and-design, documentation, programmers and supply managers.
“Every one of them is integral to our success,” Simons said. “It’s important to have that structure. Everybody has their own specific role within a career. That’s the main pillars of robotics — collaboration, working together, teamwork, and realizing that we get further ahead the more we work together.”
Three high school teams were also started two years ago, as students from the former elementary and middle school teams entered the upper classes.
“Our world is changing pretty rapidly, and robotics is an extracurricular that we call ‘the sport of the mind,’” Simons said. “All the life skills that these kids learn from robotics are going to carry over in their lives. We always brag that this is the only extracurricular where 100% of the students can go pro.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.