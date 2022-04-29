NAPPANEE — Wa-Nee Community Schools is giving back to their teachers directly, thanks to the Indiana Department of Education’s ESSER III (CARES 3.0) federal grant.
During a March school board meeting, the Wa-Nee Community Schools Board of Trustees approved a COVID Planning and Preparation Stipend for all Wa-Nee Community Schools teachers.
The new plan allows for up to 50 hours of additional documented planning and preparation work to be paid to teachers at a rate of $20 curriculum rate
“This will qualify all WCS teachers for up to $1,000 of additional pay for your incredible work this school year,” said Wa-Nee Community Schools superintendent Scot Croner in a memo.
Wa-Nee Education Association President Tina Green, seventh-grade math teacher at NorthWood Middle School, explained that the additional stipend comes due to the fact that teachers were working double duty to not only teach students in the classroom, but prepare materials for students out sick or for other reasons learning virtually.
“While most of us were in class, there were some students who were working remotely which required additional work for teachers to upload videos and upload documents,” she said.
“It was extra work that way. We’re mostly back in session but we still have students who have to quarantine and so to keep them in the loop we had to continue that same process.”
To qualify for the stipend, teachers must submit logs of the time spend outside of regularly contracted school day.
“I think it goes a long way to at least acknowledge that teachers are putting a lot of extra time away from their families and away from the rest and relaxation that it takes to recuperate from the work that we do,” she said. “A thousand dollars is not a lot, but it means a lot.”
Districts were given the choice as to how they’d spend their Indiana Department of Education’s ESSER III (CARES 3.0) federal grant. Green said some chose to buy new furniture, or new cameras to make clearer videos.
“We’re just in a corporation that appreciates teachers and wants teachers to know that they are appreciated,” Green said.
The maximum estimated cost to the district would be approximately $215,000 to be paid for through ESSER III grant funds. The deadline for teachers to submit their additional hours logs is May 13.
In addition to this, the district also agreed to offer an end-of-year appreciation stipend to all classified and administrative staff who meet certain criteria of $400, estimated to cost $110,000 to be paid by the Education and Operations Funds. They also issue a $200 end-of-year appreciation stipend to qualifying substitute teachers costing roughly $6,500 to be paid through the Education Fund and Operations Funds
“This pandemic has put some teachers close to the brink of leaving this profession because it is a high-stress profession,” Green said. “It has pushed some teachers over the edge and they have left. I’m very grateful to Wa-Nee that they recognize that and have really made an effort to show appreciation wherever they can in whatever amount they can to try to keep teachers encouraged and try to keep them going during a very difficult time for teaching.”
