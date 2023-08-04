NAPPANEE — When the students of Wa-Nee Community Schools make their way back to the classrooms Aug. 17, there will be a couple of new faces excitedly waiting to greet the youngsters at two elementary schools.
Two of the three elementary schools encompassed in the boundaries of Wa-Nee will be entering into the 2023-24 academic year with renewed leadership. Of the two new principals, one is joining the district from central Indiana, while the other is arriving in Nappanee via her previous stint in Wakarusa.
Sarah Anglin - Principal, Wakarusa Elementary School
New to the Wa-Nee family of schools will be Sarah Anglin, chosen to lead the staff and students as the new principal of Wakarusa Elementary School. Anglin has served most recently as the elementary principal at East Washington Academy of Muncie Community Schools for the past three years. During her tenure at East Washington, the students experienced significant improvements in all of their achievement skills, surpassing the growth of any building in the district.
Anglin's fellow educators have praised her for her ability to lead by example and to foster excellent communication and relationships with the staff, students, and families.
Prior to her time at East Washington, Anglin served as principal and assistant principal at the Paramount School of Excellence in Indianapolis, part of the Charter School Network. In the span of her three years there, the building attained the highest passage rate on the I-LEARN in the state of Indiana. Anglin's supervisor there credited that achievement to her strengths as an instructional leader.
Dr. Scot Croner, Superintendent for Wa-Nee Community Schools, had this to say about what led Anglin to seek out Wa-Nee as an ideal place to land.
"Mrs. Anglin was drawn to Wakarusa Elementary and Wa-Nee Community Schools because of our amazing community, our strong commitment to academics, and the proximity to her husband's family, which reside in Bremen," Croner said.
Anglin is married to Jarryd, and the couple has a new baby daughter, Josephine Grace, age three months. The family is currently planning to relocate to the Wa-Nee area as soon as possible.
Kimberly Branham - Woodview Elementary School
Kimberly Branham has served as the leader of Wakarusa Elementary School for the past five years, and has now answered the call for leadership to bring her to this new role as the principal for Woodview Elementary School.
"Mrs. Branham brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Woodview," Croner noted of Branham's qualifications. "She is committed to providing guidance and support to our staff by empowering them to excel and continuously improve their instructional practices. She understands the importance of consistency in discipline while upholding high standards and expectations."
As an established and valued employee of the Wa-Nee Community Schools network, Branham's fellow educators at Wakarusa Elementary have witnessed firsthand her investment in the students and staff, a dedication which led to the school board offering her this new position.
"She leads by example, yet remains humble in her actions," Croner said. "She has extremely high expectations for herself, her team, and her students. She is an excellent collaborator, and after evaluating the input and expertise from her team, leads decisively."