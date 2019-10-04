ELKHART — Citizens for a Better Elkhart, a recently formed non-partisan political action committee focused on increasing voter registration and engagement, will host the Unity Festival Saturday from 3 to 5 p.m.
Organizers said, the purpose of the event is to provide a welcoming and family-friendly voter registration event to promote several key political activities including: voter registration, early voting and municipal election candidate awareness. The event will showcase music, family-friendly activities and games, free food and refreshments, candidate speeches and a fashion show, featuring local political candidates.
“The Citizens for a Better Elkhart PAC is excited to kick-off our public launch with a fun and high-energy ‘Unity Festival,’ which will focus on getting people around the Historic Roosevelt neighborhood registered to vote before the Oct. 7 deadline. The 2019 municipal election is the most anticipated race that we have seen in years, especially with so many home-grown candidates throwing their hats in the ring,” said Gary Johnson, chairman of Citizens for a Better Elkhart.
