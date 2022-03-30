INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan is reminding Hoosiers of two upcoming dates regarding voting.
Indiana’s voter registration deadline is April 4. Online registration needs to be completed before midnight and registering in person needs to be completed before the end of the business day. The Elkhart County location is the Elkhart County-City Building, 117 N. 2nd St., Goshen, on the lower level at the Elkhart County Voter Registration office, room 4. The building is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.
Absentee in-person voting begins April 5. Voting absentee in-person is open through May 2. All registered Indiana voters are eligible to vote absentee in-person. Contact the Elkhart County Clerk’s office to find locations and hours for early voting. A valid photo ID is required to vote absentee in-person. Voting absentee in-person is Indiana’s terminology for early voting in person at a county’s specified polling locations.
“Indiana is continuing to lead the way when it comes to conducting accessible elections,” said Sullivan in a news release. “With the ability to register to vote online at IndianaVoters.com, it’s easier than ever for Hoosiers to check their voter registration status and take part in the elections process.”
Registering to vote or checking status for the 2022 primary can be done online at http://IndianaVoters.com or by visiting your local county election administrator’s office.
Voters can also vote absentee by mail if they qualify. Qualifying reasons to vote absentee by mail are expecting to be out of town on Election Day; confined on Election Day due to illness or injury; or caring for a confined person on Election Day. Other qualifying reasons are if the voter is disabled, over 65 years of age, will have official election duties outside their voting precinct, scheduled to work the entire 12 hours the polls are open, unable to vote on Election Day due to observance of religious discipline or religious holiday the entire 12 hours the polls are open, a member of the military or public safety officer. An absentee voter who is unable to mark their own ballot or sign the ballot security envelope must vote by travel board.
The deadline for the Elkhart County Election Board to receive an application to vote absentee by mail is 11:59 p.m. Thursday, April 21. Applications are accepted by mail, by fax to (574) 535-6471, by email to elkhartcoabsentee@elkhartcounty.com, or by hand-delivery to the Election Board, 101 N. Main St., Room 204, Goshen.
The Elkhart County Election Board can also mail a sample ballot to a voter upon request. Call (574) 535-6469 during office hours to secure a sample ballot. Call Elkhart County Voter Registration at 574-535-6775 or visit them online at https://clerk.elkhartcounty.com/en/voters for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.