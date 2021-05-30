Volunteers return to Goshen Hospital

GOSHEN — After closing down their volunteer program during the COVID-19 pandemic, Goshen Hospital is opening its doors to past and new volunteers.
The hospital relies heavily upon its adult volunteers for several critical roles across multiple areas of the health system.
Director of Ambassador & Volunteer Services, Stephanie Andrade, is overjoyed that the volunteers are finally safely able to enter the hospital once again after the building was shut down to the public to prioritize health and safety during the pandemic.
When Goshen Hospitals first shut down their volunteer program, "it was like a piece of the puzzle was taken away. We wanted to make sure we were doing the right thing for the hospital with everything changing daily. It was a lot to handle at first but our volunteers understood why we had to pull back," Andrade said. "But at the same time, they were just as eager to get back and return."
Volunteers fulfill several roles throughout the hospital system, including patient care, admissions, therapy, running the gift shop, spiritual services, Wayfinders and Red Coats, crafting services and providing patients with other therapeutic activities.
"Our Wayfinders provide assistance transporting patients, giving them instructions and helping them find their way around," shared Andrade. "We have a community garden where one of our volunteers is very active and crafters that are not in the house who knit blankets for babies, etc."
Joe Hibschman is one volunteer who began working with Goshen Hospital in January of 2015 after his encounters with volunteers as a patient at the hospital. His own experience led him to vow to return as a volunteer after his retirement.
"I am thankful for my health when I see some of the people that I need to help, I realize I am just so blessed that God has given me the health that I have and that I can still help people. You see a lot of your friends come through that you wouldn't see otherwise, but on the flip side, you hate to see what's ahead of them."
Retirees are a common group of people who spend their free time giving back to the health systems in their community. Another Wayfinder, Stan Yoder, joined the Goshen Hospital volunteer program after retiring in October of 2011.
"Some of the most exciting times were when a couple of ladies came in labor and we had to get them up to the birthing center before they gave birth. It was kind of stressful but exciting," Yoder said.
While retirees often join the volunteer program, anyone can apply to be a volunteer.
"If you have a passion for serving others and want to help, apply. We are made up of everyone. I mean, retirees, high schoolers, you name it. For example, you may want to volunteer if you are looking for a career in the healthcare field," Andrade said.
In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, many volunteers believe the hospital systems handled the virus well even when our nation was slow to adhere to guidelines and restrictions.
"I think the hospital did a very good job of handling it. [Now as a Wayfinder], we no longer meet the patients at the front door like we used to," Hibschman explained.
Similarly, Yoder commended the hospital staff’s wise choice to close the hospital's volunteer program down to preserve the health and safety of the patients.
"As far as the hospital, I think they have done well, however, I am a little discouraged that there are still a lot of people in the United States who still don't want to be vaccinated. They think it is still a hoax. People aren't taking it seriously enough. I hope people will continue to get vaccinated," Yoder said.
Goshen Hospital’s employees are always looking to see what the community's needs are. The volunteer program was designed to address the growing demand for additional help within the hospital system. Andrade believes there is always room for the program to expand and anything is possible in the future; the sky, she says, is the only limit.
The constant drive to grow the program as the need arises has led to a number of services throughout the years, including in-house therapy dogs. Claire Gisel, a hospice team member who also volunteers with her therapy dog, Runa, has been involved with the volunteer program for more than two years. After being unable to perform any visits for nearly a year, Gisel is glad to be back into the rhythm of supporting patients and colleagues alike with Runa’s friendly comfort.
"Basically, we offer our presence and comfort to people who can pet her. She will just stay calm all the time, sit or lay near people's feet." Gisel said. "People often say that they needed her that day or people who start petting her and feel the tension ease. People's vitals are better after visits and they report fewer symptoms. In fact, 85% of the visits we do are for hospital staff and colleagues, but people all over the hospital know all of the hospital dogs’ names."
The volunteer program fosters a culture centered around helping others and is also extremely rewarding for its volunteers. Many volunteers have stayed with the system for years because of the feeling of giving back to their community and helping others as they have been helped.
"It is humbling to see how committed our volunteers are to serving others and truly rewarding to see how much volunteers have impacted this community over so many years," Andrade said. "They leave their footprints on this hospital. It really becomes a part of who they are."
The feeling of identifying strongly with the role of a volunteer at Goshen Hospitals is something the volunteers themselves express extreme gratitude for.
"It feels like I am helping somebody if I can just get them to smile a little bit or help them. It's not very much, what I do, but it's something I feel that I can do to help somebody and that is rewarding," Hibschman said.
Currently, the system is working on phasing in previous volunteers and sifting through applications that arrived during the shutdown. Those interested in getting involved as a volunteer at Goshen Hospital can apply online or call the Volunteer Office at 574-364-633 for more information.