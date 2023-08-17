ELKHART — Junior Achievement of Elkhart County is seeking volunteers to support hands-on learning in dozen of classrooms in the area beginning Oct. 2.
Volunteers will lead projects such as exploration of earning and saving, jobs and careers, and starting a business. As they guide the learning, the volunteers will also share their own stories of work and career experiences with young people in a variety of grades.
“It is exciting to watch these students interacting with the volunteers, learning more about the work of work and personal finances at the same time they are being exposed to a variety of adults from all walks of life and careers across our community,” Megan Hartman, Program Manager of Elkhart County Junior Achievement said in a news release.
Junior Achievement of Elkhart County is asking for the community to get involved by volunteering at a local school. There are weekly, one-hour time slots along with one day opportunities in grades K-6th. Training and materials are included.
To learn more, visit elkhartcounty.ja.org.