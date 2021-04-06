Earth Day will be celebrated at Syracuse Public Library with a work day.
On April 22, the public is invited to don their outdoor work clothes and help clean around the library. Volunteers will meet at 9 a.m. at the library.
The gardening season begins April 15, so the library staff will mark the occasion with free seeds and information offered to anyone with an Evergreen library card.
Seeds can be started indoors or be held until the weather warms up in May.
The seeds will be "checked out," according to information provided by the library. There is no return date and nothing is expected.
NON-RESIDENT CARDS
The services provided by the Syracuse Library are reported to the state of Indiana in an annual 40-page report. Based on the population, an average amount that is spent on each person is determined. The Indiana State Library has informed the library that the cost to purchase a non-resident card will go to $78.50 per year, beginning April 27. Cards purchased at the current rate will provide a year of service that includes check-outs of up to 100 books, 10 movies per check-out and the full use of e-books on Overdrive/Libby and six checkouts a month on Hoopla. Hoopla provides selections of movies, audio-books, graphic novels and e-books on demand. Each month 400 to 500 audio and e-books are checked-out through Syracuse Library’s connection in Libby and Hoopla.
GETTING TOGETHER
Story times with all the activities meet on Wednesday and Friday at 10:30 a.m.
The book discussion of "Conviction," a suspenseful story by Scottish writer Denise Mina will be on Zoom April 13th at 6 p.m. Receive a Zoom invitation by contacting the library.
Syracuse Public Library is located at 115 E. Main St. For more information, call 574-457-3022 or go online to syracuse.lib.in.us.
