MIDDLEBURY — ReLeaf Michigan, a non-profit tree organization, is partnering with the town of Middlebury, St. Joseph River Basin Commission, the Indiana DNR, Davey Resource Group and the MDNR – Urban and Community Forestry Program to plant 50 trees April 24, according to a news release. The event will take place at Northridge High School and in Dawn Estates.
Funding for the program is provided through a U.S. Forest Service Great Lakes Restoration Initiative grant awarded to ReLeaf Michigan to support and expand local capacity to manage community forest and trees.
Tree locations were determined based on the results of a tree canopy assessment, which identified areas where trees would have the most environmental, economic and aesthetic impact.
Volunteers are asked to sign up as a “family” or a “team” of three or four people who have been socially distancing together. Masks are required. Volunteers are asked to wear closed-toed shoes, comfortable clothing and bring a shovel and work gloves if they have them.
The group will meet in the parking lot of Northridge High School, 56779 Northridge Drive, at 8:45 a.m. to sign-in and enjoy refreshments. Volunteers will then watch a planting demonstration from ReLeaf Michigan’s tree experts.
Event occurs rain or shine. No planting experience is necessary.
According to information provided by the event’s organizers, trees provide many benefits to communities such as shade, improving economic vitality of commercial districts, absorbing storm water, and reducing carbon in our atmosphere.
