GOSHEN — Goshen Community Schools is looking for volunteers to help second graders with reading skills.
The Goshen Community Schools Reading Camps will be using a traditional platform of hand-held books, activities and games to engage students.
Reading camps will take place twice a week from Jan. 23 through March 16 in one-hour intervals. Volunteers will read to a student, and students will read to the volunteer followed by a game to improve reading skills.
The eight-week reading camp will also allow student sot bond with volunteers and encourage a love of reading for the students, volunteer coordinator Sharon Sarber hopes.
Each school has different times. At Chandler Elementary School, reading camps will be 2:40 to 3:40 p.m. Mondays and Wednesday; at Model Elementary School, reading camps will be 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; at Parkside Elementary School, reading camps will be 2:40 to 3:40 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; at Waterford and West Goshen elementaries, reading camps will be 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays.
There will also be a one-hour training session for volunteers the week of Jan. 16 at each of the sites.
There will be several additional volunteer opportunities at GCS coming up. DRIVE is a new mentoring program introduced this school year. Mentors work with a fourth, fifth, or sixth grader once per week, typically during the student’s lunch time to mentor in a variety of topics including academics, sports, and music.
Another volunteer opportunity is the Happy Families Project, a collaboration between staff and students at the University of Notre Dame. Through the collaboration, families can receive training to improve their communication skills with help from a volunteer coach. Training to become a volunteer coach is provided and consists of four hours online and six hours onsite at Notre Dame, culminating in a certificate.
Coaches support a minimum of two families. One works with the coach for four hourlong online sessions, and the other family works from a self-study platform with email follow-up from the coach for total of about five hours of volunteer time per family.
For more information, contact Sarber at ssarber@goshenschools.org or call 574-533-8631, ext. 12045. The deadline for the GCS Reading Camps is registration is Jan. 13.