GOSHEN — Goshen Community Schools is looking for volunteers to help students and families in the area. Opportunities exist for community members to be coaches or mentors in the new initiatives, the Happy Families Project and DRIVE.
The Happy Families Project is a collaborative effort between GCS and the University of Notre Dame. Coaches are needed to help local families improve their communication skills. Each coach will complete approximately 10 hours of certified training either by Zoom or in a one-day session. Afterward, the coach will be assigned two fifth- or sixth-grade students' families. One family will receive four one-hour Zoom sessions on improving their family’s communication.
All Zoom sessions will be monitored and recorded by Notre Dame staff. The other family will receive materials for self-study with follow-up via email. GCS is hoping to see improvement in the students’ attendance as a result of the interaction.
DRIVE is a mentoring program for fourth-, fifth- and sixth-grade students. Mentors are assigned to students based on similar interests and meet for 30-minutes on a weekly basis throughout the school year. Meeting times are during the school day at the schools.
Discussions can focus on academics, sports, music, art, theater, etc. Basically we hope to have mentors provide positive role modeling in the sessions. Spanish-speaking mentors are needed for bilingual and Spanish-speaking students
For more information on becoming a coach or mentor, please contact Sharon Sarber, Volunteer Engagement Specialist, at ssarber@goshenschools.org or 574-533-8631 ext. 12045.