GOSHEN — First United Methodist Church near downtown Goshen fed hundreds of people this Thanksgiving, providing meals of holiday staples to grateful recipients.
The church, located at 214 S. Fifth St., hosted its 27th annual Thanksgiving dinner Thursday. Over the course of two hours mid-day, an estimated 400 people were served plates of turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, sweet potatoes, stuffing, rolls, cranberries, beverages and desserts.
Many of those who crossed the food line ate at tables in the church’s gym. Others boxed up carry-out dinners, including those with loved ones unable to leave their homes.
Andrew and Sara Coblentz of Jimtown celebrated Thanksgiving with their three children at the church.
Andrew Coblentz is part of the crew helping renovate the former Faith Lutheran Church at Fifth and Madison streets. He saw First United’s sign announcing the dinner and decided to spend the holiday there, he said.
Coblentz explained the family initially lived in a house in Middlebury, and they had to renovate it to sell it. They then lived in a recreational vehicle over the summer while in the process of moving into and renovating their new house in Jimtown.
Eating at the church provided an opportunity for a welcome respite.
“We’ve had a very busy year doing renovations to our house,” Coblentz said. “It’s nice that my wife didn’t have to cook today.”
An army of about 115 church members and other helpers volunteered to produce a dinner open to the public, said Scott Salisbury, a Sunday school teacher and event organizer.
“It’s a real good effort by the people of the community,” Salisbury said.
Volunteers included Alex Sanchez of Goshen, who donates his time providing maintenance and grounds services to the church.
“I have a passion for helping people,” Sanchez said. “I have a passion to help myself understand the true meaning of life. I have a passion to love Jesus.”
About 28 turkeys were cooked for Thursday’s dinner, Salisbury said.
Meals were also donated to the Goshen police and fire departments, and the church planned to donate food to The Window on Main Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.