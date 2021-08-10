INDIANAPOLIS — The American Red Cross needs volunteers to help on the ground of natural disasters and blood and platelets donors to roll up a sleeve to maintain a stable blood supply in the face of emergencies.
“We’re preparing for another extremely busy disaster season, and it’s critical to have a trained, ready volunteer workforce to make sure we can provide relief at a moment’s notice,” said Leslie Montgomery, regional disaster officer for the American Red Cross – Indiana Region. “This year’s wildfire season is already very active and dangerous because of the severe drought and dry woodlands across the west. And experts are predicting we could see 10 or more hurricanes in the upcoming weeks.”
VOLUNTEERS
The Red Cross needs new volunteers to support disaster shelters. Volunteers will help with reception, registration, food distribution, dormitory, information collection and other vital tasks inside disaster shelters.
The Red Cross also needs volunteers who can work in disaster shelters to address people’s health needs and provide hands-on care in alignment with their professional licensure (registered nurse and licensed practical nurse/licensed vocational nurse). Daily observation and health screening for COVID-19-like illness among shelter residents may also be required.
The Red Cross has both associate and supervisory level opportunities available.
For those who are an RN, LPN, LVN, APRN, NP, EMT, paramedic, MD/DO or PA with a current and unencumbered license, this position could be a good fit.
After most disasters this year, the Red Cross plans to open group shelters. However, in some communities, hotels may be more appropriate if the risk of COVID-19, including the delta variant, is particularly high. The Red Cross will also continue many of the safety precautions implemented in 2020, including masks, health screenings, enhanced cleaning procedures and encouraging social distancing.
DISASTER ACTION TEAM
Volunteers are needed for local Disaster Action Teams, which provide 24-hour emergency response to local disasters, particularly home fires, ensuring that those affected have access to resources for basic necessities such as food, shelter and clothing.
Last year, the Indiana Region provided immediate emergency assistance to 2,159 people after 1,419 home fires and other disasters.
To volunteer, call 1-888-684-1441 or visit redcross.org/Indiana.
DONORS NEEDED
Wildfires, record-breaking heat and a busy hurricane season can also impact the nation’s blood supply, Red Cross officials said. On top of the toll extreme weather events take on the lives of millions, disasters can cause blood drive closures or prevent donors from being able to give safely.
Eligible donors can help overcome the critical need for blood and ensure blood is readily available by making an appointment to give by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
As a thank-you, those who come to donate throughout August will get a free four-month special offer to Apple Music by email (new subscribers only). Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/FeelTheBeat.
TO DONATE
Local upcoming blood donation opportunities Aug. 16-31 include:
ELKHART COUNTY
Elkhart
Aug. 17 — 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Morgan Thermal Ceramics, 2730 Industrial Pkwy.
Aug. 23 — 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Elkhart Community Blood Drive, 3501 Plaza Court
Aug. 30 — 1:30-6 p.m., Northside Baptist Church, 53198 C.R. 9
Goshen
Aug. 16 — noon-5:45 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 S. Indiana Ave.
Aug. 17 — noon-5:45 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center
Aug. 18 — noon-6:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center
Aug. 19 — 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center
Aug. 20 — 7 a.m.-1:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center
Aug. 21 — 7 a.m.-1:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center
Aug. 22 — 7 a.m.-12:45 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center
Aug. 23 — noon-4 p.m., Grace Community Church, 20076 C.R. 36
Aug. 23 — noon-5:45 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center
Aug. 24 — noon-5:45 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center
Aug. 25 — noon-6:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center
Aug. 26 — 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center
Aug. 27 — 7 a.m.-1:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center
Aug. 28 — 7 a.m.-1:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center
Aug. 29 — 7 a.m.-12:45 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center
Aug. 30 — noon-5:45 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center
Aug. 31 — noon-5:45 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center
Middlebury
Aug. 16 — noon-6 p.m., First Mennonite Church, 203 E. Lawrence St.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY
North Webster
Aug. 17 — 1-6 p.m., North Webster Church of God, 302 N. Main St.
Warsaw
Aug. 23 — noon-6 p.m., Center Lake Pavilion, 117 Canal St.
Winona Lake
Aug. 26 — noon-5:30 p.m., Grace College Gordon Rec Center, 100 Publishers Drive
LAGRANGE COUNTY
Topeka
Aug. 17 — 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Maple Grove Church, 806 S. Main St.
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY
Mishawaka
Aug. 19 — noon-6 p.m., Oak Creek Community Church Mishawaka, ?833 Lincolnway East
