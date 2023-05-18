GOSHEN — Volunteers were hard at work Thursday giving Abshire Park some fresh new flowers.
Dawn Stoner of the Goshen Parks and Recreation Department said the project Quilt Gardens along the Heritage Trail was “wonderful.”
“I’ve done this for a number of years,” she said at around 11 a.m. as the community project got underway. “This is going to be absolutely stunning when it’s done.”
Frank Shula, facility director for Goshen Parks and Recreation, said the event was one of a number of similar ones sponsored by the Quilt Garden Association.
“We do this every year, in different patterns,” Shula said.
This year’s pattern includes Dreams sky blue petunias, Super Olympia white green leaf begonias and Dreams white petunias. Shula said the hole digging for the project began Wednesday, which made for a 10 a.m. Thursday start.
Miguel Milla, with Goshen Parks and Recreation, also took part.
“It’s going pretty good,” he said.
Austin Diaz, a community volunteer, took part in the project for the first time.
“I think they look alright” Diaz said of the Petunia Dreams sky blues he was planting.
Shula said the flowers are expected to stay in bloom through September.
“We’ll mulch the beds and fertilize during the year,” he added.
The project is part of the Visit Elkhart County program, run by the Elkhart County Convention & Visitors Bureau.
“The 2023 season will be an exciting one with the 16th year of the Quilt Gardens, a free award-winning event that draws visitors from across the Midwest every year,” a news release stated. “The Quilt Gardens and Heritage Trail audio driving tour are the foundation for an impressive roster of events and activities, such as the Elkhart Jazz Festival, Nappanee Apple Festival, Goshen First Fridays, live music, local theater productions, outdoor activities such as the Pumpkinvine Ride, and unique shopping for all manner of artisan offerings from pottery and paintings to sculpture and jewelry.”
To learn more, visit www.visitelkhartcounty.com/things-to-do/attractions/quilt-gardens.