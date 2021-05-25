NAPPANEE — Nappanee’s annual Friday Fest season will start off with a classic vibe featuring a tractor show, a special section of Nappanee area cabinet makers on the evening of June 11.
Quentin Flagg will lead the live entertainment with his '50s/'60s rock covers, and visitors can enjoy a variety of meals and treats from food trucks and local food vendors, along with shopping booths and children’s activities.
Most activities and booths will be located along East Lincoln Street between Main and Summit. For more information, including how to participate as a vendor, go to the “Events” page at visitnappanee.com or email visitnappanee@gmail.com.
