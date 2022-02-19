NAPPANEE — The Visit Nappanee CHALLENGE runs from today through Feb. 26
This is a way to experience a number of the exciting businesses, boutiques, restaurants and services that Nappanee has to offer, all while earning a chance to WIN $1,000, according to a news release. A number of downtown Nappanee businesses have come up with their own “Challenges” to participate in, from taste challenges, arts and crafts and more.
“For example, Nappanee Artisan Market will have guests paint slate rocks. Ruhe 152 will give you two chances to enter by either posting a picture of your appetizer, or post a selfie taken in front of their wings mural,” the release said. “Participants will take a picture of themselves competing in the challenge and upload it to Visit Nappanee’s Facebook page with the hashtag #VisitNappaneeChallenge as well as the hashtag of the business. Each time you complete and upload a different challenge, you will be entered into the drawing for $1,000.”
Additional prizes will also be available, and are being donated by participating businesses. Go to the Visit Nappanee Facebook page or www.visitnappanee.com to learn more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.