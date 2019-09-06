NAPPANEE — Marine veteran Quinisha Williams had a vision of what she wanted to do after being medically retired from the service. That vision has now expanded to being able to leave something for her children.
In June, Williams opened her shop at Coppes Commons. The shop is called Visions of Q.
Visions of Q offers embroidery, laser-cutting, laser-engraving and screen-printing services. She can customize T-shirts and tumblers. She has tote bags, backpacks and duffle bags in a variety of patterns that she’ll embroider, and she’ll include a three-letter monogram for free.
Williams said if customers want same-day service, it’ll usually take an hour or two depending on the number of orders she has. A large order will probably take seven business days. There is no minimum purchase.
Visions of Q is offering a new pick and press service where customers can choose from designs on hand and have that design pressed onto a shirt on the spot.
She has new equipment that will digitize custom logos for embroidery and she said it takes a little bit of time to get that done, so five days lead time is preferable for customized logo orders. Personalized items with company logos make great gifts for employees or best clients, according to Williams, but she suggested that in order to avoid delays in getting the gifts delivered, the sooner a customer places their order the better.
Visions of Q has a selection of children’s clothing — something Williams felt Nappanee would welcome. A selection of seasonal designs just arrived at the store.
Williams shared that after retiring from the Marine Corps she started crafting. When she posted her creations online, people started asking if they could purchase them, so it became a business. After her husband Willie Cardona’s job brought him to the area, the family soon followed and settled in Nappanee where a friend mentioned Coppes Commons as a possible space for her to open a shop. The couple has four children, so another motivation was her desire to create something that they could one day inherit.
Visions of Q will have a booth at the Nappanee Apple Festival under the pavilion.
