ALBION — With Noble County moving to level red on the Indiana Department of Health’s metrics map, the Noble County Health Department announced new countywide restrictions.
The public health order issued by County Health Officer Terry Gaff follows the state restrictions for the highest level of COVID-19 spread. The order will begin at midnight Saturday and continue through 11:59 p.m. Jan. 31 unless the governor’s orders supersede this order or the health officer rescinds the order.
So beginning Sunday, social gatherings and events will not be allowed to have any more than 25 people. The health department cannot make any exceptions per a gubernatorial mandate.
The order clarifies that all facilities or individuals that host social gatherings and events are subject to this order and its restrictions for gatherings and events. This includes entertainment venues, sports venues, restaurants, bars, taverns, nightclubs and other establishments providing in-person food and drink service.
As for regular business of restaurants, bars, taverns, nightclubs and other establishments providing in-person food and drink service, they are now limited to 50% indoor capacity and 100% outdoor capacity. If there is a tent outside, it needs to have two open sides.
These establishments must also be closed and cleared of customers between midnight and 5 a.m.
Bar seating will be closed.
There will be table seating only, and table seating within a bar area is permitted.
No more than 10 people can be seated together per table. And tables must be placed so that people who are not in a group together are six feet apart.
Self-serve food stations are not permitted unless a staff person serves patrons.
In sporting events, if more spectators are desired then the organizer needs to file a request and safety plan with the health department at least seven days prior to the event. The health department has a list of requirements that need to be met.
Gyms, exercise and fitness centers shall all be restricted to 50% capacity.
For more information, contact the Noble County Health Department at 260-636-2191.
More than 250,000 Indiana seniors schedule first COVID vaccine
INDIANAPOLIS — More than 250,000 Hoosiers ages 70 and older have scheduled appointments to receive their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of noon Thursday.
According to the Indiana Department of Health, the total includes more than 125,000 people ages 70 to 79 who scheduled their vaccines Wednesday, the first day of their eligibility. It does not include Hoosiers who are being vaccinated in their long-term care facilities.
Health officials stated that people age 70 and older account for about 11% of the state’s population but represent 42% of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 78% of deaths in the state.
Eligible Hoosiers can register by visiting ourshot.in.gov, calling 211 or contacting one of Indiana’s Area Agencies on Aging.
A caregiver or loved one also may make an appointment on behalf of an eligible senior.
Vaccines are free, but insurance may be charged an administrative fee.
Appointments for the second dose will be made at the clinic when the first dose is administered.
A list of who is currently eligible to receive the vaccine is posted at https://ourshot.in.gov. Additional groups will be added as more vaccine becomes available.
