INDIANAPOLIS — More COVID-19 patients were being treated in Indiana hospitals’ intensive care units Thursday than at any other point in the pandemic, state health officials reported Friday.
Indiana hospitals were treating 3,077 COVID-19 patients as of Thursday — a 277% increase since late September, the Indiana State Department of Health said in its daily statistics update. Of those hospitalized, 898 were in intensive care — the largest number Indiana has seen since officials began releasing those counts last spring, early in the pandemic.
More than 78% of Indiana’s ICU beds were in use Thursday, leaving 2,153 beds available.
The health department also added 63 more coronavirus-related deaths to Indiana’s pandemic toll. Indiana has now recorded 5,206 coronavirus deaths, including both those with confirmed and presumed infections.
The new deaths bring the state’s seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 deaths to 43 per day. Indiana had been averaging about 10 daily deaths in late September when the current surge of new infections and hospitalizations began.
Locally, Elkhart County reported 291 new cases and one new virus-related death. LaGrange County also added one death and 20 new positive cases. St. Joseph County reported 304 new cases and three new deaths. Marshall, Kosciusko and Noble counties reported zero new deaths.
The 6,912 new coronavirus infections statewide the health department reported Friday give Indiana more than 45,000 confirmed cases in one week’s time, or about 16% of all such infections since Indiana’s first case was confirmed about 8 1/2 months ago. The state’s moving seven-day average of new infections is about seven times higher than in September, when Gov. Eric Holcomb lifted nearly all business and crowd size restrictions.
Holcomb reinstated crowd limits last week and has appealed for people to abide by the statewide mask mandate as steep increases in COVID-19 patients are straining hospitals around the state.
Libraries announce changes
The Elkhart Public Library will exclusively offer curbside pickup service beginning Monday and continuing through Saturday.
Curbside pickup will be available at all library locations from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and Friday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. All locations will be closed Thursday for Thanksgiving.
Visit myepl.org/locations for hours and branch address information.
Library cardholders may place a hold on an item using the online catalog or by calling the branch of desired pickup.
Library services such as Book Bundles, MatchBook and Program in a Bag will all be available through curbside pickup as well.
All library buildings, including the downtown library computer center, will be closed for indoor service.
Nappanee Public Library announced via Facebook on Friday that the library is now closed, and curbside pickup is not available at this time.
“The Nappanee Public Library, with support from the Library Board of Trustees, decided to close all library locations, including the Evelyn Lehman Culp Heritage Collection at the Nappanee Center, due to the high community spread of COVID-19 in Elkhart County,” the Facebook post stated. “Due to the wider exposure, we have decided that closing the library for 2 weeks is the safest course of action. After the 2 weeks, our board will reevaluate the situation. This will allow us to quarantine all of our staff and slow the spread.”
Library officials also announced that the dropbox is closed and returns are not being accepted. Due dates on all borrowed items will be extended, and there will not be fines or late fees charged while the library is closed.
Online resources and virtual assistance will be available, the announced stated.
For more information, email acirc@nappaneelibrary.org or send library officials a direct message via social media.
Elkhart City Court suspends in-person hearings
In response to Elkhart County being designated a COVID red zone, Elkhart City Court will not hold in-person hearings in the court until it can return to more normal operations. All hearings and trials will be continued. ln-custody criminal cases will be conducted at the Elkhart County Jail or remotely. For those who have immediate court business, some matters may be scheduled for 9 a.m. Fridays. Contact the Elkhart City Court Clerk’s Office at 574-522-5272 from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday to schedule such matters.
The courts do not anticipate having any in-person hearings until after the first of the year.
All trials set during the time that Elkhart County is in a red status will be continued to a new date. Parties in court cases will be notified of new trial and hearing dates, so be certain to update email information and addresses. As a general rule, spectators and the public will be denied entrance to city court so long as the Emergency Order is in effect.
The status of pending cases may be confirmed at mycase.in.gov.
