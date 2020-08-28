Concord Community Schools launched its COVID-19 dashboard Friday. It shows that six people, which includes students and staff, are positive for the coronavirus this week.
That dashboard can be found at
www.concord.k12.in.us/COVID19dashboard.
Here are today's numbers which now include schools:
Concord
Concord Community Schools' dashboard shows that there are currently six people who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The positive numbers at each school include:
Concord High School — 1
Concord Intermediate — 1
Concord East Side — 3
Concord Ox Bow — 1
Goshen Schools
Thursday, Aug. 20-Wednesday, Aug. 26
Positive — 2 staff; 14 students
Isolation — 1 staff; 17 students
Quarantine — 12 staff; 60 students
Awaiting test results — 14 staff; 30 students
Fairfield
Fairfield Superintendent Robert Evans said Thursday evening that so far this year one student has been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Wa-Nee
Wa-Nee Superintendent Scot Croner reported Thursday that the district had one new case of COVID this week and no close contacts.
Goshen College
Goshen College's dashboard reports one student who is positive for the coronavirus and in isolation and one new positive case, an employee, who is also in isolation. Goshen College explains on its dashboard that isolation is the term used for separation from other people when someone is known to be infected or are sick with COVID-19. Quarantine is the term used for separation from other people when someone is not ill or known to be infected, but might have been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
According to the Indiana Department of Health, antigen cases and testing from the most recent 24-hour period will be included in the daily ISDH reports.
