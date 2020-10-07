GOSHEN — With in-person volunteers now barred from district schools due to COVID-19, Goshen Community Schools is putting out the call for virtual volunteers willing to participate in this year’s Read United initiative.
Offered in partnership with the United Way of Elkhart and LaGrange counties, the Read United initiative at GCS typically takes the form of the Real Men Read program, where men from the community are invited to volunteer their time to read to a local classroom of students over the course of several weeks beginning in the fall.
“In a typical year, our first program is called Real Men Read, and we connect community volunteers with the classrooms, pre-kindergarten through fourth grade. And it’s usually a very popular program, so much so that I usually end up with more volunteers than I need,” Sharon Sarber, volunteer engagement specialist with GCS, said. “And for the students, primarily, it’s just about giving them the idea that reading is fun for adults. And secondly, it’s a chance for adults to talk about their careers, and it gives the students an idea of the careers that are available in our communities.”
GOING VIRTUAL
But this year, with GCS no longer accepting in-person volunteers due to concerns about COVID-19, Sarber has had to get creative when it comes to securing volunteers for the annual reading program.
“Right now I am trying to connect volunteers with the classrooms using a virtual volunteer program, and that is going to be a digital platform called Storia, through www.scholastic.com,” Sarber said of the plan. “With Storia, basically the volunteers will be reading e-books available on the platform, and then connecting with the classrooms live via Zoom. Or, as another option, volunteers will be able to record themselves reading, and then we’ll send the recordings to the teachers to show their students. So, those are kind of the two options that the volunteers have for this year.”
Sarber said the current plan is for this year’s program to begin Nov. 2 and conclude Dec. 11, with volunteers asked to choose four dates within that six-week timespan to do either a live cast or recording for their designated classrooms.
“We’re giving them six weeks to choose four dates. That’s it. And each session takes 20 to 30 minutes,” she said. “And the Storia platform has over 2,300 titles to choose from. So, readers can choose the four titles, or the teachers can help them choose four titles.”
VOLUNTEER SHORTAGE
But according to Sarber, finding enough volunteers to participate in this year’s virtual reading program has been a significant challenge, due in large part to what she feels is uncertainty related to the use of new technologies such as the video conferencing platform Zoom.
“Right now I still have 71 classrooms left to fill,” Sarber said of the volunteer shortage. “I have 48 volunteers that are signed up, and of those, two of them are doing the recordings, and everyone else is doing it live via Zoom. And I also need two Spanish readers for two dual-language classes at Waterford Elementary. So, to have this kind of shortage, it’s very unusual for this program.”
For those potential volunteers who are feeling uneasy about the prospect of virtual participation, Sarber was quick to note that she is more than willing to help train anyone who might need some assistance with the technological aspect of the program.
“The technology should not scare people. We can get through that,” Sarber said. “And I’ll actually be offering a training for those people who want it during the week of Oct. 26.”
DEADLINE EXTENDED
While Sarber had hoped to have all volunteers accounted for by Oct. 16, she noted that due to the ongoing shortage, she has extended the program’s sign-up deadline to Nov. 6.
Additionally, she noted that this year’s program will also be opened up to women in an attempt to attract more volunteers, where in the past the program has only been open to men.
“Usually it’s called Real Men Read, but this year we’re calling it Real Mentors Read, and including both men and women from all backgrounds to be a part of it,” she said of the change.
Anyone interested in volunteering their time for the program is asked to contact Sarber via email at Ssarber@GoshenSchools.org.
