BRISTOL — The Elkhart County Historical Museum will present the “Virtual Stories of Elkhart: Herbert and Ruth Tolson” at 7 p.m. Feb. 25 and at 1 p.m. Feb. 26. The program is a virtual program that will be presented over the Google Meet platform, and registration is required to attend. Register by going to the Elkhart County Parks website at elkhartountyparks.org. Click on the "Events Calendar" page and find the event to register. Registration for each program closes three hours prior to the start of each program.
Museum officials said the program germinated in their minds when it was announced renovations would take place at the Tolson Center in Elkhart in 2020.
“I’ve always been curious who are the people behind the names of buildings, and the Tolson Center was no different. I remember when I started my work at the museum I had wondered who were the Tolsons, and why the center was named for them,” said Curator of Education Patrick McGuire.
What the staff found, museum officials said, was an incredible story of Herbert and Ruth Tolson who became the director and program coordinator of Elkhart’s Booker T. Washington center in 1941.
This virtual program will present the work of the Tolson’s work and the impact they serving the African-American community in Elkhart. They took the center’s core values of education, recreation and assistance and established programs and clubs like the Dukes and Girl Reserves for teenagers.
“The impact the Tolsons had on the community was immense,” McGuire said. “What they did was what allowed the community to thrive in the early 20th century. From children to seniors, there wasn’t someone that couldn’t be helped by the Tolsons.”
