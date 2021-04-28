Salsa is simple to prepare and can include a variety of fruits and vegetables. One of my go-to ingredients for salsa is tomatillos. You may be wondering what is a tomatillo and how do you use it.
Tomatillos are bright green, tomato-shaped fruits that look like green tomatoes but have a different taste and texture. They are a staple in Mexican cuisine with a vegetal flavor and are commonly used to make salsa verde (green salsa).
You can find tomatillos at most Mexican grocery stores in the produce aisle. Like tomatoes, they are sold in big piles and by the pound. Tomatillos are enclosed in a leafy husk that protects the fruit. When choosing tomatillos, pick ones that are firm, dry and with the husk attached. Keep them refrigerated with the husks on until you’re ready to prepare them.
When preparing tomatillos, remove the husk and rinse in cool, running water to remove the stickiness from the skin.
Naturally a low-calorie food, tomatillos are an excellent source of vitamin C and vitamin K and can be a healthy addition to your meals. Raw tomatillos have a wet texture that is firmer than a tomato but softer than an apple. They are slightly acidic with a tangy, citrusy flavor that works well in salsas. They can also be puréed into sauces and used in traditional Mexican foods like chilaquiles, enchiladas and other zesty dishes.
When preparing salsa, you can choose to cook the tomatillos or use them raw. Both salsas are equally delicious but differ in color and flavor. Raw salsa has a very fresh, acidic taste and bright color. You can serve it on anything that would benefit from a lively contrast such as on eggs or tacos. Cooking tomatillos (whether boiled or roasted) tones down their acidity and gives them more of a savory quality. Boiling is the most straightforward cooking method but roasting them on the stove top or oven will deliver a richer flavor where the smokiness from charring adds a deeper element.
Make your own salsa at home with this delicious salsa verde recipe.
SALSA VERDE (RAW)
2 tomatillos, husks removed
1 clove garlic
1 small onion
½ bunch of cilantro
1 tsp. salt
1 T. lime juice
1 jalapeño (optional)
Rinse and toss ingredients in a blender or food processor and blend until smooth. Taste and season with extra salt if needed. For cooked salsa verde, roast or boil the tomatillos, onion, and jalapeño for about 10 minutes until tender. Put the cooked ingredients and the remaining ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth. Season to taste with salt.
