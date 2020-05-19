The days are longer, the weather is slowly warming up and many of us are out in the sun enjoying the fresh air. Spending time outdoors in the sunlight is a great way to obtain the vitamin D your body needs, but you need to protect yourself from harmful ultraviolet (UV) light.
Too much sun exposure leads to skin damage. Sunburn is an example of severe skin damage and a painful reminder that little to no protection from UV light can be harmful to your skin. Even if you have a darker complexion and your skin doesn’t burn easily in the sun, you are still exposed to UV rays and need proper skin protection.
Skin damage accumulates over time, potentially leading to premature aging or skin cancer. Any outdoor activity like spending a day at the beach or cooking food on the grill exposes you to UV light. UV light can pass through things like clouds and glass, meaning you could be exposed on cloudy days or while sitting next to a window. UV rays reflect off surfaces like pavement, sand and water, leading to increased exposure. Many factors determine the strength of UV exposure.
In Indiana, UV rays are stronger during the spring and summer months. Hours during the middle of the day (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) are when UV light is generally the strongest. During these hours, avoid being in direct sunlight for too long and try to seek shade when possible.
When out in the sun, wearing sunglasses and long-brimmed hats is a great way to protect your eyes and face from UV light. Wear clothes that cover your skin, such as long-sleeve shirts, pants, long skirts and dresses, as well as clothing labeled UV protection factor (UPF). Use sunscreen with broad-spectrum protection that protects against both harmful types of UV rays (UVA and UVB) and has a sun protection factor (SPF) that’s 30 or higher. Finally, apply sunscreen 30 minutes before going outside and reapply every two hours.
The UV index is a tool developed by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) which rates the strength of the UV exposure based on the day and where you live. The UV index provides information on the level of risk and recommendations to prevent skin damage. You can download the EPA’s SunWiseUV Index Mobile app for free or search UV Index at epa.gov.
Skin cancer is a common cancer, but highly preventable. Performing routine skin self-exams is one recommended way to detect skin cancer early. Some areas of our body, such as our arms, face and neck, are common areas where skin cancer may develop, but be aware that it can form anywhere on our skin. Use a full-length mirror to examine your body for any new or unusual changes such as growths, moles, and spots or sores that hurt or do not heal within three weeks. Notify your physician if you notice any abnormal changes to your skin.
