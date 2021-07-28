Summer can often mean severe weather, heat waves, storms and other natural events that can cause sudden power outages. Outages of any length are frustrating and prolonged ones can be dangerous.
When your refrigerator goes out, it’s best to already have a plan in place. Knowing the proper food safety precautions to take before, during, and after a power outage will help you evaluate the safety of your food and keep it from spoiling.
Keep the refrigerator temperature at or below 40 degrees Fahrenheit and the freezer at or below zero. When the internal temperature of refrigerated and frozen foods goes above the recommended temperature, foodborne illnesses can begin to multiply.
Before a power outage, make sure you have appliance thermometers in your refrigerator and freezer to help you indicate the temperatures and help you determine if the food is safe. Check out local sources to know where you can purchase dry or block ice ahead of time to help keep your food cold. Having coolers and frozen gel packs on hand can help keep refrigerated food cold longer if the power is out for more than four hours.
During an outage, keep the refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible. The refrigerator will keep food safe for about 4 hours and a full freezer for two days (one day if half full) if the door remains closed.
To keep the refrigerator cold use dry or block ice. About 50 pounds of dry ice will keep an 18 cubic foot freezer frozen for two days. To use dry ice, place cardboard on top of the food. Put the dry ice on top of the cardboard. Handle it with gloves and have the room well ventilated. Follow handling directions carefully.
Another option is to move refrigerated items to a cooler if the power is out for more than four hours. Use ice or frozen gel packs to keep the food at or below 40 degrees Fahrenheit.
You can’t rely on appearance or odor of the food to determine whether it is safe. Germs that cause food poisoning can still be present even if the food looks, smells, and tastes fine.
After an outage, check the temperature of the appliance thermometers. If the freezer thermometer reads 40 degrees Fahrenheit or below the food is safe and may be refrozen. As long as the doors are kept closed, refrigerated food should be safe if the outage is less than four hours. If the refrigerator temperature is above 40 degrees Fahrenheit for more than four hours, discard any potentially spoiled foods such as meat, poultry, fish, dairy and egg products, soft cheese, and leftovers.
The Food and Drug Administration says perishable foods with temperatures that are 45 degrees Fahrenheit or below should be safe, but cooked and consumed as quickly as possible. Perishable food such as meat, poultry, seafood, milk, and eggs that are not kept adequately refrigerated or frozen may cause illness if consumed, even when they are thoroughly cooked.
For more information, visit FDA.gov or call the Purdue Extension Elkhart County office at 574-533-0554.
