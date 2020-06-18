There is a commonality among men in my family. Whether it is my husband, father, or brother, they all dodge going to the doctor.
Men, you focus so much time taking care of the people you love, but not enough time on your own health and well-being. We know you are strong and may feel “fine,” but know you can feel fine and not be healthy. Remember, with some conditions like high blood pressure you may not experience symptoms until they are well advanced and have caused irreversible damage. Getting a regular check-up is the only way to know what is going on inside.
If you suffer, we suffer. We love you and need you here — alive and well. It is no secret that in general, women have a higher life expectancy than men. According to the CDC, the average American male lives to the age of 76, while the average woman in America will live to age 81. Aside from biological and environmental factors, behavior such as delaying medical care may be a potential contributor.
There are several reasons men give for not going to the doctor. One reason is being “too busy.” What this means is that one’s health has not been a priority. Some may see going to the doctor as a sign of weakness and unnecessary. I would argue that talking to your doctor about health concerns is a sign of strength. Getting health screenings for serious diseases is an important step you can take to prevent disease later in life.
Another common reason men avoid the doctor is due to the fear of receiving a bad diagnosis. No one wants bad news, but pretending there is not a problem isn’t going to make it go anyway. Don’t wait until the problem gets worse; you deserve better.
Finally, some men are just uncomfortable with the vulnerability of having to reveal private problems and go through exams that place them out of their comfort zone. Women experience this too at the age of 21 when encouraged to get a yearly pelvic exam. Honestly, the first few times it may be uncomfortable, but the more you go, the feeling fades and eventually it becomes routine. Health topics may be sensitive or embarrassing, but physicians are used to talking about all kinds of personal matters with patients.
The idea that men need to start seeing a physician at the age of 40 ignores the importance of preventative care. Make it a point to see your doctor yearly for a physical exam. Doing so can help you build a relationship with your primary care provider where you feel comfortable and he or she can better understand your health history.
Acknowledge and recognize unusual symptoms such as discomfort or pain. These symptoms are a message from your brain to your body that something isn’t right. Don’t ignore that signal or let too much time pass before you get checked out.
Make a list of any concerns you have such as difficulty sleeping, headaches, pain, soreness and other issues or questions. Be prepared to discuss these with your doctor. Most importantly, be transparent when communicating with your doctor in a way that allows you both to make smart choices about your health.
