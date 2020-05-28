Exercise is essential to our health and wellbeing. We know participating in regular physical activity prevents chronic health problems. Research indicates adults with disabilities have a higher risk for chronic conditions in comparison to adults without disabilities. Yet almost half of all adults with disabilities get no physical activity.
An injury, disability or excess weight that limits mobility can create challenges to exercising. The great news is despite your age, physical condition or level of fitness, there are many ways to overcome limited mobility and benefit from the emotional, mental and physical rewards of exercise.
Any level of physical activity is better than none. Cardiorespiratory (cardio), resistance and flexibility exercises are all types of physical activity that are possible with limited mobility. Incorporating them into your weekly routine will provide you with a comprehensive range of health benefits.
Cardio exercises are associated with an increased heart and lung function, enhanced weight management and lower risk of disease. Cardio can include any fast-paced, repetitive movement that raises your heart rate. You can do cardio on a chair, such as alternating arm punches and leg lifts, seated jacks and chair running. Using fitness-based video games such as bowling, boxing, tennis and other sports is a fun way to engage in physical activity indoors. Water aerobics is a non-weight-bearing activity that places less pressure on your joints. Aim to do cardio at least three days a week to maintain or improve cardiorespiratory fitness.
Resistance exercises help you build the size and strength of muscles and connective tissues. Maintaining strong muscles makes daily activities feel easier by improving your balance to prevent falls and injuries.
Exercise bands and weights, such as canned goods, can be used to increase resistance with upper and lower body exercises. You can use weights for shoulder presses, bicep curls and tricep extensions. As your muscle strength increases, you can add more weight. Resistance bands are suitable for pull-downs as well as arm and leg extensions. A minimum of two days per week is recommended for progress in strength development.
Flexibility exercises can help you relax and relieve pain and stiffness in the muscles and improve your range of motion, making it easier for you to move your joints throughout the day. Upper body stretches can help improve upper back, arm and neck mobility. Some flexibility exercises include three-way neck rolls, shoulder shrugs, arm circles, trunk rotations, hamstring and hip stretches. Start by choosing a few upper and/or lower body stretches to do per week. Hold stretches for 15-30 seconds and repeat at least two times or more. Stretching can be performed daily.
The American College of Sports Medicine recommends talking to your doctor before starting an exercise routine to discuss the type, amount and level of exercise suited for your personal needs as well as discussing exercises to avoid. If you are beginning to incorporate physical activity into your routine, remember to start slow and gradually increase activity to prevent pain and injury.
