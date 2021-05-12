In support of Mental Health Awareness Month, each week I am highlighting a tool from the Mental Health America’s Tools 2 Thrive series. These are practical tools that everyone can use to prioritize their mental health and build resiliency regardless of their personal situation. This week’s tool is dealing with anger and frustration.
Most of us have said or done something out of anger that we later regretted. Anger is a normal, human emotion that often stems from other feelings, like disappointment, fear and stress. Because it is uncomfortable and stigmatized, we haven’t learned how to properly relate to and respond to anger.
Neglecting anger can be very harmful. Unresolved anger is damaging to our bodies, our interpersonal relationships, and our psychological well-being. It can leave us in a state of perpetual emotional arousal or make us feel chronically helpless and hopeless.
Acting out anger inappropriately or bottling it up is not attending to it. Acting out our anger in destructive ways gives us the illusion of resolution by not having to deal with such a difficult emotion. However, if we make a habit of acting out we allow our anger to control us and our lives. Taking some steps to decrease your overall tension can prevent feelings and the reactions that they cause from spiraling out of control.
Pause. When you feel yourself getting upset, pause to observe your thoughts and take a few deep breaths. By giving yourself a moment before responding, you allow yourself to more clearly understand what you’re thinking and how you want to act.
Change your surroundings. A change of scenery (even just going in another room or stepping outside for fresh air) can disrupt the track that your mind is on.
Get it all out. Bottling up your feelings never works. As long as you don’t focus on it for too long, venting to a trusted friend can be a healthy outlet for your anger. Pretend to talk directly to the person that you’re angry at and say what you need to get off your chest.
Release built-up energy. We store anger physically as energy and tension in our bodies. Exercise is a great way to get rid of extra energy and can improve your mood. Think about what you usually do to decompress, like taking a hot shower or blasting your favorite music, and use the tools that you know work for you.
Get organized. When things around you feel chaotic, it’s easier to get frustrated and snap. Take a few minutes each day to tidy up, plan, or reorganize. Implementing a routine can also help add structure and certainty to your life.
Eliminate stressors. Sometimes there’s no way to completely get rid of a big problem, but there’s often more than just one issue contributing to your frustration. Pay attention to why you’re feeling stressed and see if you can make small changes to improve a challenging situation to make it less burdensome.
Manage your expectations. Disappointment stems from people or situations not meeting your standards or assumptions. Recognize that you can’t fully predict anyone else’s behavior or how situations will play out.
Ask for help. If you’re working to cope with your anger but can’t get it under control, ask for help. Many mental health conditions can manifest as anger, so this may actually be a sign of depression or anxiety. Treating an underlying condition can help heal your anger as well.
