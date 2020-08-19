WAKARUSA — Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many changes to local events have been made. However, the Wakarusa Historical Society's Historic Ag Days, now in its eighth year, will go on as planned, just with a different name.
The Vintage Power Show will take place Friday and Saturday at the Wakarusa Historical Museum, 403 E. Wabash Ave., and will celebrate the agricultural legacy of Elkhart County, according to organizers.
The showcase of antique farm machinery and primitive implements will be presented beginning at 1 p.m. Friday and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. This year's featured manufacturer is John Deere. Admission is free of charge, with donations welcome. Social distancing and sanitizing protocols are being followed, according to organizers, and visitors are advised to wear masks and be mindful of staying a safe distance from others. Music from the 1950s and 1960s will also be offered at the event. To close out the weekend celebration, the antique vehicles will form a parade through the downtown corridor by Miller's Senior Living complex before returning to the museum. The parade will begin at approximately 4 p.m. Saturday.
New to this year's Vintage Power Show will be a non-competition farm stock tractor pull from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Wakarusa Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a tractor show on the grounds directly adjacent to the museum site. This year, classic cars and trucks are being included in the show as well. Throughout the weekend, there will be several demonstrations, including wheat threshing, apple cider pressing, old fashioned baling, buzz saw operation, wood carving and hand-hewn toys, and pottery making. Some of the artisans will be selling their wares as well.
Members of the group Pioneerland will be presenting their blacksmithing skills, and local resident Joe Schwartz will be selling his family's maple syrup in various sizes. The 7th Indiana Light Artillery Civil War re-enactors organization will present a series of cannon firing exhibitions, and there will be a Classic Car Cruise-In from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday.
There will be a number of food vendors providing country favorites to sample during the course of the two-day event. Bethel Missionary Church will be on hand selling biscuits and gravy Saturday plus chili and chili dogs in the afternoons, and there will be homemade ice cream courtesy of the Wilbur Miller family. The Wakarusa Lions Club will be selling pork burgers, and Blue Ribbon Kettle Corn will be available as well.
For more information, visit the Wakarusa Chamber website at wakarusachamber.com, check out the Chamber's Facebook page or call 574-862-4344 or e-mail chamber@wakarusachamber.com.
