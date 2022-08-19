WAKARUSA — The town of Wakarusa, like so many of its neighboring communities, has a long and distinguished history that is rooted, quite literally, in agriculture and farmsteading.
Recognizing and remembering the importance of that formidable foundation is a goal of the Wakarusa Historical Society as they present their annual “Vintage Power Show” today and Saturday.
The Wakarusa Historical Museum, located at 403 E. Wabash Avenue near downtown Wakarusa, will serve as the featured setting, spanning decades of farm implements and machinery, along with demonstrations, food, crafts, and entertainment. This is a local tradition that dates back to 2013, making this 2022 presentation the 10th season for what was originally known as “Historic Ag Days.”
The first day of the “Vintage Power Show” will get underway at 1 p.m. and continue until dusk, while the second day kicks off at 9 a.m. and last until 4 p.m. This event is free of charge, although donations are gratefully appreciated.
Among the various attractions that can be found throughout the museum complex include apple cider pressing, museum building tours, a farm stock tractor pull, bluegrass music, classic car and tractor displays, and a “spark show” to close out the Friday evening events. The 7th Indiana Light Artillery Civil War re-enactor soldiers will be on hand, and a number of craft vendors are also making appearances to showcase their wares.
At the close of the “Vintage Power Show,” beginning at approximately 4 p.m. Saturday the exhibitors will form a parade route, in which drivers will maneuver the machinery through downtown Wakarusa and to the Miller’s Merry Manor healthcare facility. In years past, the residents have placed chairs around the grounds to be able to watch the procession, and it has become a greatly anticipated part of the show’s conclusion.
This year’s “Vintage Power Show” will be the first public event in which the newly restored Blacksmith Shop will be unveiled. The shop sustained smoke, fire, and water damage when a lightning strike ignited the wood framed structure on the night of June 6. The generosity of several area volunteers has allowed the building to reopen for tours and demonstrations in forging iron.
Guests at the show will have a variety of options for unique hometown food creations, including pork burgers, miniature Dutch baked goods, kettle corn, handmade ice cream, and chili, all created and sold by local vendors and civic groups.
Visitors will be able to utilize parking at the site of Wakarusa Nutritional Services, which is directly across the road from the museum. Come and explore the grounds in a family friendly atmosphere and celebrate the evolution of Wakarusa as a proud and revered community.