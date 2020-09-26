GOSHEN — On one side of the Elkhart County Courthouse, people honored victims of racial injustice with candles and readings. On the other side of the lawn, members of several local churches gathered for a worship event aimed at racial reconciliation Saturday.
The two events were held simultaneously as the evening faded to a cool dusk in downtown Goshen.
Bridge: Anti-Discrimination Network led a candlelight vigil for victims killed in acts of racially charged violence and police brutality on the Main Street side of the courthouse lawn.
Candles adorned the building’s steps in the twilight as speakers addressed a crowd of about 60 to 70 people as part of a schedule that included reading the names of victims, a moment of silence and a brief acoustic set by local band Mechudos y Peludos.
“Our purpose here is to provide a space where people can grieve the loss of these individuals in a respectful and reverent kind of space,” said Erin Floyd, president of Bridge.
Leading up to the event, she said group members researched about 50 different stories of victims who died both nationwide and locally since about the early 2000s. Names were displayed on a sign on the steps, written in chalk on the sidewalk to the building, and on sheets of paper taped to the walk. Members also passed out strips of paper that told victims’ stories.
They included 17-year-old Antwon Rose Jr., who was shot and killed by a police officer in Pittsburgh in June 2018, and Saheed Vassell, who was shot and killed by police in New York City in April 2018.
A story resonating with Floyd is the controversy over the death of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman in Kentucky, and a decision last week by officials to not indict police officers involved in the killing.
“After her killers received no criminal charges for her murder this week, that story is really sticking out in my mind, of course,” Floyd said.
Louisville police shot Taylor multiple times at her apartment while under a no-knock warrant as part of a drug investigation in March. A grand jury decided Sept. 23 to not charge the officers, leading to renewed marches and protests in the city. One officer was indicted for firing a gun into neighboring apartments.
Floyd also brought up the local case of 36-year-old Laminika Dockery, who died as a result of an untreated medical issue while she was an inmate at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen in July 2018. Despite pleas for aid, staff didn’t take immediate action, believing she was experiencing drug withdrawal symptoms.
Prosecutor Vicki Becker announced that October her office couldn’t file reckless homicide charges in the case, citing a lack of evidence.
Kristen Savage and Anna Sherck, both of Goshen, were among those attending Saturday’s vigil.
Savage saw the event as a way to peacefully mourn the lives of such violence, while also encouraging people to try to spread more love.
Sherck also said events like these are part of efforts to not let the issue fade away.
“I think for the people that just want this to go away, and want to stop talking about talking about race and want the protests to stop, like, we’re not going to stop,” Sherck said. “When the systemic injustice stops, when a person of color can walk down the street and call on police for assistance and not be worried about getting killed in the process, when they can go for a run in their neighborhood and not be killed by police or some ‘do-gooder’ passing by, then we’ll stop, but not until then.”
Meanwhile, several dozen people gathered in worship on the Third Street side of the courthouse as part of a religious event called “A Week of Worship and Revival.” Led by LINC Ministries of Elkhart, the event toured Michiana with services in South Bend and Elkhart last week, followed by services in Goshen Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
“As we started doing this, other churches started to gather together in other ministries,” said Jason O’Neal, LINC’s founder.
O’Neal spoke as a pastor from Chicago preached to a large crowd on the lawn. With him were pastors Marvin Pace of New Vision of Life Church in Elkhart, Francisco Barrios of El Divino Redentor Missionary Church in Elkhart, and Kyle Koch of TheMovement Church in Goshen.
Pace said the event was aimed at healing.
“What we really are about, is about healing and racial reconciliation. And so the churches have come together to promote that outside and try to bring as many ethnicities together as possible so that we can heal from everything that has been going on in our country,” Pace said.
The four estimated about 16 different churches were involved in the service Saturday. Musicians also performed for the crowd.
From the Main Street side, Bridge: Anti-Discrimination Network is a new local group working to help connect residents who face discrimination or income inequality situations with resources they need. Floyd said the group is working to achieve its nonprofit organization status.
