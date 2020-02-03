NAPPANEE — Nappanee's mayor and Elkhart County community members have posted videos thanking Amish Acres founders, Dick and Susie Pletcher, for helping make Elkhart County a tourist destination.
“Amish Acres certainly helped put Elkhart County on the map,” said Diana Lawson, CEO of the Elkhart County Convention & Visitors Bureau. “This video campaign is a small gesture to show just how grateful our community is to a family that brought millions of visitors to the county over the past 50 years. Our future is bright and we continue to grow in large part because Amish Acres paved the way for Elkhart County tourism.”
In the videos, residents and community leaders are seen thanking the Pletchers and showing their enthusiasm for Elkhart County’s future, the news release from the ECCVB states.
“I really congratulate the Pletchers. It’s a wonderful accomplishment, and it’s great to see your success over the years. Thank you for setting the table, in a hospitality kind of way, for many more of us to continue in the tourism business,” states Lance Miller in the video. Miller is owner of Das Dutchman Essenhaus.
In his State of the City address, Mayor Phil Jenkins, also took the time to thank the Pletcher Family. “I would like to personally thank Dick Pletcher on behalf of the city of Nappanee and wish he and Susie a relaxing and fulfilling retirement. Amish Acres has been a vital part of Nappanee and the greater northern Indiana region for 50 years.”
An auction for the Amish Acres property and buildings is set for Wednesday.
Looking forward to what lies ahead, Mayor Jenkins stated, “We will soon have a better picture of the future of Amish Acres once new owners are identified. While we are sad to see one act of this property end, we are excited to see what the next act has in store.”
