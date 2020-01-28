Add some sweetness to your breakfast routine with this delicious and easy-to-make Cherry Coffee Cake.
Find more breakfast recipes at Culinary.net.
Cherry Coffee Cake
Nonstick cooking spray
1 can (12.4 ounces) refrigerated cinnamon rolls with icing
1 1/2 cups (21-ounce can) cherry pie filling
1/2 cup slivered almonds or pecans (optional)
Heat oven to 375 F.
Spray 9-inch round cake pan with nonstick cooking spray.
Separate cinnamon roll dough into eight rolls; cut each roll into quarters.
Place dough rounded-side down in pan.
Spoon pie filling over rolls. Sprinkle almond slivers or pecans over cherry filling, if desired.
Bake 25-35 minutes, or until golden brown.
Invert onto plate or cutting board. Invert again onto serving plate.
Remove lid from icing. Microwave 3-10 seconds. Stir icing and drizzle over warm coffee cake.
Serve warm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.