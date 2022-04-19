ELKHART — The investigation into the death of a man found in St. Joseph River at McNaughton Park in Elkhart continues.
The body of Phillip Hickman, 58, South Bend, was retrieved Tuesday, after officers responded to a witness report of an SUV that had just driven into the river, and was then seen floating in the river with a male seated in the driver's seat, according to an Elkhart County Sheriff's Office news release.
Local fire departments were dispatched to the scene, along with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
"The black SUV was extricated from the river at approximately 2:17 p.m.," ECSO spokesperson Jessica McBrier said in the release. "The male driver was removed from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene. There were no other occupants in the vehicle."
The Elkhart County Homicide Unit will be conducting the investigation, the release added.
Anyone with any information regarding incident is asked to contact Michiana Crime Stoppers 574-288-STOP, 800-342-STOP or visit michianacrimestoppers.com or the Elkhart Police Department.
