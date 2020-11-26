Ana Schue said Thursday she was thankful for VFW Post 985 and all the members do for the community. She was also thankful for her boss, Jerri Stutzman, who is the canteen manager for post.
And it was the respect for Stutzman, who is known for trying to remain out of the spotlight for the work she does, that inspired Schue to spend her Thanksgiving helping others.
“Jerri is a great manager and passionate about giving back,” said Schue, who is a bartender at the post located at 1201 W. Pike St. “I’m grateful we did this. No one should ever go hungry.”
This was the first year VFW Post 985 hosted a Thanksgiving meal for community members. Dinner, which was available for carryout or dine-in, included turkey, ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, sweet potatoes, corn casserole, green bean casserole, rolls and dessert.
About a dozen people ate at tables spread out at the post to keep them distanced due to the COVID-19 pandemic just after 2 p.m. Thursday. Stutzman and volunteer Zach Buckmaster estimated that about 150 meals had been served.
“When we have leftovers, we take them out,” said Stutzman, who earlier in the day loaded 25 meals into her car and drove around Goshen handing them out to those in need. “No one should go hungry. And no one should be alone on the holidays.”
While Stutzman explained how post members earlier in the day delivered meals to those in need at places such as The Window, which provides services to community members with limited income, Schue prepared to deliver 16 meals to Goshen Interfaith Hospitality Network, which works to help local homeless families.
As Buckmaster helped Schue load two large boxes containing the meals into her vehicle outside the post, she again expressed her gratitude for the post and its members.
“That’s why I’m so passionate about the VFW, because they do so much for the entire community,” Schue said.
