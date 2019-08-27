GOSHEN — A veterinarian from Goshen died from his injuries after he was struck while riding a bicycle in St. Joseph County earlier this month.
Dr. Dereck Klopfenstein, 49, died Sunday after undergoing treatment for massive brain damage resulting from the crash, according to his obituary Tuesday.
The bicycle Klopfenstein was riding was struck from the rear by a Jeep in the 11000 block of Pierce Road on Aug. 8. He was training for an upcoming Ironman competition at the time, the obituary shows.
Klopfenstein was flown from the scene to an area hospital with a head injury.
The driver of the Jeep was identified as a 30-year-old woman, but her name was not released after the crash.
Klopfenstein graduated from Goshen College in 1992 and then from the Purdue University School of Veterinary Medicine in 1997, the obituary shows. He and his father in 1999 opened Dairy Veterinary Management Services, a practice on C.R. 36.
His funeral is scheduled to be held at College Mennonite Church, 1900 S. Main St., Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.