GOSHEN — On the eleventh hour of Thursday, prayers were spoken, heads were bowed, flags were held and rifles were fired in Goshen to honor American military veterans.
The annual Veterans Day ceremony was held at the Elkhart County Courthouse at 11 a.m. — an observance harkening back a century to when Veterans Day was known as Armistice Day, which marked the end of World War I when an armistice formally took effect on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918.
For the 2021 ceremony, a small crowd of local families and veterans gathered before the war memorial on the courthouse lawn. Flags billowed along the short, paved path leading from the sidewalk to the memorial where members of the local Veterans of Foreign Wars spoke and prayed.
“We are here to honor and remember all veterans, those in the past and the present, and those in active duty serving around the world,” George Buckmaster, VFW commander, said during the approximately 15-minute ceremony. “Without our veterans we would not have the freedoms that we have.”
Surrounding him and two other speakers, an honor guard of Goshen police and firefighters held flags aloft while Goshen firefighters stood at attention on the sidewalk. Amid moments of silence and invocations, VFW members, joined by those from the American Legion and the Disabled American Veterans, also fired rifles in salute to veterans, and a call of Taps sounded from a bugle across the lawn.
Afterwards, Linda Maust of Goshen wept in the crowd as she thought of her father, the late Bill Reiff. The former Army brigadier general and Vietnam War veteran died in 2012, following a 35-year career with the Army and Army Reserves.
This ceremony and others are important opportunities for Maust and her family to honor her father.
“My three boys are in the honor guard every year for the Memorial Day parade in honor of their grandpa,” Maust said. “So, our family’s very strong in our military life, and we appreciate everybody that served.”
VFW chaplain John Alheim, who’d spoken at the event, described his belief in why such ceremonies are necessary for communities and the country to remember military veterans.
“A lot of them come back with scars, they see so many things,” Alheim said. “It’s our duty, as far as I’m concerned as a country, to honor those that served and especially for those that gave all. And honor their families too.”
Alheim and fellow local veterans, James Hamilton and Stanley Timmons, all wished they could see more residents to attend ceremonies like Thursday’s, including younger people.
“I think a lot of younger people don’t even realize what the veterans have went through or anything like that,” said Timmons, a Vietnam veteran who served in the Army’s Fourth Division. “They just don’t know what it’s like.”
Yet the men also agreed people, including younger veterans, have jobs, families and lives they can’t easily break away from for a ceremony.
“We’re retired, we have the time to do this,” said Hamilton, a Vietnam veteran.
Hamilton and Timmons also noted they wished Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman had spoken at the ceremony as he had in years past.
Stutsman was in attendance at the ceremony, standing before the memorial with the city’s assistant police chief Sean Turner, fire chief Dan Sink and Elkhart County Sheriff Jeff Siegel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.