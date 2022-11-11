GOSHEN — Veterans and community alike gathered at the Goshen Courthouse on Friday in honor of local veterans.
“Without our veterans, we wouldn’t have the freedom we enjoy in the country,” Veterans of Foreign Wars Commander George Buckmaster said. “I think we need to better honor some of them because of the sacrifices they have given.”
The VFW held a ceremonial service to honor all military veterans on Veterans Day. VFW Chaplain John Alheim gave the invocation and the benediction; VFW Post 985 Honor Guard member Charles Stacy played taps; there was a three-volley salute; and Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman was the guest speaker.
“It can be difficult to figure out what to say to a veteran,” he said. “It is even harder to find ways to appropriately thank them for what they have done. When I see a veteran with a hat, jacket or pin on that signifies what branch of service they were in, I simply say, ‘Thank you for your service. I truly appreciate it.’ While I know this will never be enough, I still want them to know that I am aware and grateful they are here.”
Stutsman never served in the armed forces, graduating from Butler University and starting a family and his construction company early on in his career.
“At that time, I felt fortunate that I was never in a position where I had to deal with a draft or that I ever had to serve in the armed forces,” he recalled. “I knew I was able to live the life I was creating because of millions of Americans who had enlisted and were fighting not only for my rights, but for the rights and safety of my family as well.”
As he grew older, Stutsman said, rather than feeling fortunate to not serve, he began to feel like he had missed an opportunity and began to regret that he’d never served.
“This was one reason why I decided to get more involved in my community and it was a big reason why I originally decided to run for city council and then mayor,” he said. “I wanted to serve others. I wanted to give back.”
He thanked the veterans for their service and told them their selfless actions would never be forgotten.
“On behalf of the city of Goshen, I thank each and every one of you for protecting our way of life,” he said. “I’m also very grateful to your families for supporting you when you return home. Thank you for all you do and all you have done. We are forever in your debt.”
During the service, those in attendance also honored American Legion Commander Terry Morgan, who passed away on Oct. 31. At the podium, Stutsman showed a shell casing given to him by Morgan during the first Memorial Day Stutsman spoke at as mayor of the city.
“This shell sits in my office at city hall where I can see if every day,” he said. “It is a great reminder to me of those who have given us everything and of Terry.”
Denny Yoder, a member of the Honor Guard, is a veteran of the Korean War having served in the Air Force, although he never had to go to Korea.
“It feels like it’s a duty that I have for all the other guys that were in that didn’t get home, and that’s what I feel," he said. "It’s something that you do to honor them. I had a few friends that passed away that way — high school friends that didn’t come home.”
He’s a member of the American Legion and has been with the Honor Guard for about five years, performing at ceremonial services and funerals.
“They deserve something because they’ve given up a lot during that time period," he said. "We gave up an average of three to four years of our life and you need to be honored for that. And when my day comes, I trust they’ll honor me.”