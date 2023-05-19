NAPPANEE — OP1VET, a veteran’s organization started in 2018, and the American Legion Riders of Legion Post 154 in Nappanee are teaming up in a “Ride for Action” to raise funds and awareness for disabled vets who want to be more active.
Ed Christner, president of OP1VET, said they’re seeking nominations to give away an Action Trackchair to a veteran at the Ride for Action event on June 17.
“We’re not looking for veterans in a nursing home as these chairs are not conducive for indoors,” Christner said. “We’re looking for a veteran who wants to get out and enjoy nature — hunt, fish, hike or just wheel around the neighborhood.”
The Action Trackchair has tracks instead of wheels, giving it all-terrain capabilities. It can go through sand, water or grass and over uneven surfaces. There are several models, and options including an Action Trackstander, which allows the veteran to be upright.
Christner said they’ve given away 13 chairs already. When the Legion Riders decided to do a ride, he decided it would be a great event to give the 14th chair away. He said the chairs cost between $15,000-$20,000 depending on the model.
“Changing one vet’s life at a time, that’s what we want to do,” he said.
Director of the American Legion Riders Mitch Grevenstuk said he’s been friends with Christner for a while, and Christner has participated in some of their past 9/11 Rides to Remember and even brought a chair out to one of their events to give them a demonstration.
“People liked the idea, and we knew he gave the chairs away,” Grevenstuk said, “so we decided to team up to do an event to help purchase another chair and keep the program going.”
Christner said they already have a 15th chair spoken for that will be given to a veteran during the Sturgis, South Dakota, bike rally. They’re hoping to give away two during that rally, so this event will help pay for those chairs.
The event will take place June 17. The 50-plus mile ride will start and end at the Nappanee American Legion Hall, 201 W. Lincoln St., Nappanee. Sign up is from 10-11:30 a.m., with the ride taking off at noon. The estimated return is 2 p.m.
The organizers have the chair giveaway planned for 3 p.m. There will be food, an auction, 50-50 drawings and music by Whey Jennings, the grandson of Waylon Jennings, starting at 3:30 p.m., all for a donation of $20.
The event will take place rain or shine. Grevenstuk said the event is open to the public.
“A lot of people don’t know events like this are open for the public,” he said. “Even if they’re not part of the ride, they can come and eat, listen to the band and hang out with friends.”
Sign up is the day of the event, he said, but typically about 200 riders participate.
“We expect at least that many for this event,” Grevenstuk said.
Christner offered another appeal.
“We’re about a month out,” he said, “so we’re hoping the community will reach out and help us find a veteran who’s ready to get back out there.”