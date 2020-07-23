Wonder what would happen if everyone who self-identifies as a follower of Jesus would consistently follow all the recommended guidelines for dealing with the pandemic? Why should they?
Jesus said, “Do for others what you would like them to do for you. This is a summary of all that is taught in the law and the prophets.” (Matthew 7:12 NLT).
“We who are strong ought to put up with the failings of the weak, and not to please ourselves. Each of us must please our neighbor for the good purpose of building up the neighbor. For Christ did not please himself. … ” (Romans 15:1-3a NRSV).
“Whatever you do, do everything for the glory of God.” (I Corinthians 10:31 NRSV).
“Share each other’s and problems, and in this way obey the law of Christ. If you think you are too important to help someone in need, you are only fooling yourself. You are really a nobody.” (Galatians 6:2-3 NLT).
“And what ever you do or say, let it be as a representative of the Lord Jesus, all the while giving thanks through Him to God the Father.” (Colossians 3:17 NLT).
On the basis of the above verses, which are only some of those that could apply to our present situation, it seems to me that faithful followers of Jesus would be the first, most consistent, and most persistent in following all the instructions related to containing the virus.
Faithful followers of Jesus should also be practicing the instructions in I Timothy 2:1-2a. “I urge you, first of all to pray for all people. As you make your requests, plead for God’s mercy upon them. … Pray this way for kings and all others who are in authority. … ” (NLT).
Wonder what would happen if everyone who identifies as a follower of Jesus would consistently and persistently pray that way?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.