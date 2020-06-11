“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.”
That’s the opening line of a classic novel. I have appreciated that one of the 6 p.m. TV newscasts has been closing out the evening news with stories of how people have figured out and carried out all kinds of creative ways to help family, friends, neighbors, front line responders, etc. in the virus pandemic we find ourselves in at this time.
These “best of times” items help to remind us that even in the “worst of times” there are still some good things happening.
Centuries ago, the great apostle Paul wrote, “We are afflicted in every way, but not crushed; perplexed, but not driven to despair; … So we do not lose heart.” (II Corinthians 4:8, 16a NRSV).
A little later in that same letter, Paul gives some examples from his own life that could easily cause one to despair and lose heart.
“ … often near death. Five times I received … forty lashes minus one. Three times I was beaten with rods. Once I received a stoning. Three times I was shipwrecked; for a night and a day I was adrift at sea; … and … am under daily pressure …” (II Corinthians 11:23-28 NRSV).
The apostle Paul knew first-hand the reality of that part of Psalm 23 which reads “though I walk through the valley of death I will fear no evil for Thou art with me.”
“Fear not” is a phrase occurring numerous times in the Bible. Quite often it occurs when the event taking place is something never before experienced.
From the Old Testament is the account of the prophet Elijah and the widow down to her last bit of oil and flour for bread. From the New Testament are the accounts of Zechariah, Mary, Joseph, the shepherds, Easter morning, Peter and the catch of fish.
Quoting the apostle Paul again, “God did not give us a spirit of timidity — of cowardice, of craven and cringing and fawning fear — but He has given us a spirit of power and of love and of calm and well balanced mind and discipline and self-control.” (II Timothy 1:7 Amplified New Testament).
“The Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make His face to shine upon you, and be gracious to you; the Lord lift His countenance upon you, and give you peace.”
