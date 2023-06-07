SOUTH BEND — Verizon announced Wednesday that the telecommunications company will be bringing 5G Ultra Wideband networks throughout Indiana.
Residents from Elkhart, Goshen, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Nappanee, St. Joseph and Warsaw will have access to 5G Ultra Wideband at the end of the year, a news release stated.
Ultra Wideband, according to Samsung, is a “short-range wireless communication protocol” that uses radio waves and operates at high frequencies, allowing more accurate spatial and directional data to be captured.
The 5G Ultra Wideband improves performance in relation to wired broadband internet connection. It enables people to download large documents, stream movies in HD audio and video, play console-quality games, and conduct video chats, video conferencing and FaceTime calls with clearer sound and video on their phones.
“It represents a major step forward in our efforts to build a truly connected state,” said Suzanne Crouch, lieutenant governor of Indiana in the release. “This technology will not only bring faster speeds and more reliable connectivity, but expanding 5G service into the more rural areas of Indiana will unlock new opportunities for innovation and economic growth.”
To do this, Verizon is deploying 5G Ultra Wideband using 100 megahertz (MHz) of C-Band spectrum. According to the CTIA, radio spectrums are the invisible radio frequencies that wireless signals travel through, so C-band spectrum is a form of that that enables fast speeds on a wide scale for cell phones and home internet. This will add more bandwidth once all of the licensed spectrum is available.
The addition of 5G service will increase data carried in and out of cell sites in the community. This requires upgraded fiber optic cable links, so Verizon has increased the capability on fiber connections in cell sites. The company is able to carry 10 times the amount of data than before.
Verizon is also introducing its Verizon Home Internet service with no data caps. Plans will start at $25 a month with AutoPay and a select 5G mobile plan. Verizon said the internet should be reliable enough to power home connected devices like smart TVs, tablets and gaming consoles. Customers are now able to use myPlan, a way to personalize phone plans. Special plans for businesses include the Business Unlimited Plus Data Device and the Business Unlimited Pro Data Device.
In addition, Verizon will be growing Verizon Frontline, a platform that has been in development for over three decades. This is a network for first responders, so service can be available in extreme conditions.
Dean Brauer, vice president of engineering and operations at Verizon, is excited to see the impact Verizon’s work will have on Indiana.
“Our network engineers work tirelessly to provide unmatched connectivity to our customers across Indiana,” he said in the release. “And we will not slow down.”