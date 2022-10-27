SHIPSHEWANA – Venture Recreational Vehicles has been presented with the 2022 Recreation Vehicle Dealers Association Quality Circle Award.
The award represents rated insight into the dealer experience with Shipshewana-based Venture Recreational Vehicles and its products, a news release stated.
“During the pandemic, rather than focus primarily on quantity produced like many other manufacturers, we instead chose to remain committed to the strategic approach we’ve held since our beginning: ‘built for customers, by customers,’” said Dave Boggs, General Manager at Venture RV in the release. “The Quality Circle Award is a testament to our commitment to superior quality, our dealers, and our customers.”
One indicator used to determine an RV brand’s score in the Dealer Satisfaction Index is The Ultimate Question/Net Promotor Score. The Ultimate Question asks dealers “How likely would you recommend this brand to a friend (in a different market) to handle at his/her dealership?” Dealers then rate the brand on a scale of 0 to 10, and an algorithm is used to determine a brand’s percentage, with higher scores indicating excellence. Venture RV achieved a score of 78.8%, almost double the industry standard of 39.6%, the release added.
“It takes dedication from an entire organization to achieve an award of this caliber,” said Marlene Snyder, vice president of sales and marketing. “It’s a credit to the talent at our organization and we are honored to have received this distinction.”
