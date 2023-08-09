GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Republican Party nominated two new candidates at a caucus which took place Wednesday evening.
Benjamin Rogers and Kellam Venosky, both of Goshen, were nominated as the Republican candidates for Goshen mayor and City Council member for District 4, respectively.
Both were nominated unanimously by a voice vote at the caucus, which took place at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 985. About 20-25 people attended the caucus.
Rogers, 28, is originally from South Korea and was adopted at 4 months of age by Brad and Susie Rogers, and has two siblings, Ethan and Abigail. A graduate of Ivy Tech with a degree in visual communications, as well as a former assistant producer with WNIT, he is currently an independent media marketing manager. His father currently serves as an Elkhart County Commissioner, and his mother serves on the Elkhart Township Board.
"I've lived here all my conscious life, so Goshen is my hometown," he said before the caucus got started. "All my memories and foundations are here. I love the city."
Venosky, 31, is a lifelong Goshen resident, as well as a 2010 graduate of Goshen High School. He later earned a degree in communications from Grace College in Winona Lake and is currently an admissions counselor at Goshen College. He is also active with Grace Community Church and with Premiere Arts in Elkhart.
After being nominated, each candidate spoke for three minutes about their own background as well as the campaign issues they would like to address. Both also spoke a bit about the issues before the caucus began.
"How do I connect with people?" Venosky said was a major factor in his interest in seeking the nomination, which is motivated by a desire to serve the community.
Rogers went on to encourage Goshen residents to get involved in general, with the campaign process, possibly as volunteers.
"We must encourage development," he said. "We must serve all neighborhoods with fairness."
One issue which both candidates cited specifically as being important is housing.
"I'd like to see more affordable housing and more affordable options," Venosky said.
In addition to keeping public trust in government high and a focus on customer service, Rogers shared similar thoughts on the issue of housing.
"We have to make sure housing affordability for all residents is addressed," he said. "The people are the goal and they are the mission."
As the Republican nominee, Rogers will face off against current Mayor Gina Leichty, who herself is a replacement candidate for the Democrats following former Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman’s resignation in June to take the CEO position at Lacasa Inc. The General Election will be Nov. 7.
Elkhart County Republican Party Chairman Dan Holtz, who ran the caucus, said that under Indiana law if candidates withdraw replacements can be put on the ballot to give citizens a choice.
"We have the opportunity to fill vacancies and that's what we did tonight," Holtz said after the caucus ended. "We have two fine candidates to round out our slate for the fall elections."