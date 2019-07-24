GOSHEN — Every summer for the past 17 years, Missouri-based salesman Allen Isbell has hopped in his car and made the 10-hour drive to Goshen with the goal of hawking his Tiger Jaw pruning and garden tools at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair. And to hear him tell it, the journey is worth every mile driven.
“It’s the best county fair in the country,” Isbell said of what keeps him coming back to the fair year after year. “In fact, it’s the only county fair we do. Everything else is state fairs from here on out. So we come here every year, and it’s definitely worth the trip.”
While there is a cost to rent a booth or reserve a sales spot on the fairgrounds to set up shop for the week, Isbell said it’s more than worth the money for the chance to get his products in front of the thousands of potential customers who make their way past his wares on a daily basis.
“Oh yeah, it’s absolutely worth it,” Isbell said of his luck with sales while at the fair. “And about half my sales are actually repeat customers, because after you buy my product, you don’t want anything else. They’re commercial quality, and people just seem to like them better than anything they can buy in the store.”
Ken Metzler, a salesman with Casey’s Erosion & Seed Solutions of Goshen, offered a similar sentiment while taking a break from chatting with customers at the business’s reserved sales area on the south side of the fairgrounds Monday afternoon.
“We do make a lot of contacts, but I think the biggest thing is exposure, and getting people to know about us,” Metzler said of why his company continues to rent sales space during the fair year after year. “It’s kind of hard to find a place where you get this many people walking through on any given day. So it’s definitely worth the cost to get the exposure that we get.”
And for New Paris resident and professed fair lover Jane Vendrely, the chance to browse hundreds of products all in one location is a shopper’s dream, and an opportunity that just can’t be missed.
“We just love checking out what they have, the different products,” Vendrely said while sealing the deal on a cutlery purchase from the Cutco Kitchen vendor booth Monday afternoon. “And you can find some pretty good deals while you’re here, too. We got a great deal on the cutlery with Cutco. But that’s not really what draws us. It’s more about just checking out all the new and different stuff. It’s a lot of fun.”
