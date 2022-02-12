A vehicle was damaged during a garage fire in Elkhart early Thursday evening.
According to the Elkhart Fire Department, fire crews were dispatched to a home at 1242 Romain Ave. at 7:15 p.m. Thursday to investigate a report of a possible structure fire, with the initial report being that a vehicle inside the attached garage was on fire.
Upon arrival, EFD personnel gained access to the garage and extinguished the burning vehicle while preventing further fire spread into the main portion of the home.
Fire crews reported light smoke damage throughout the main portion of the home, but no fire damage was found.
No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, and upon completion of the fire scene examination, the home was secured and the property was released back to the homeowner.
ARREST REPORTS
• Calvin Howard, 38, 714 S. Eighth St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of domestic battery in the presence of a minor, strangulation and interfering with a crime report after police were called to his home at 8 a.m. Friday to investigate a report of a domestic disturbance. He was booked into the county jail.
• Renae Myers, 39, 925 S. Main St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and paraphernalia after police were called to Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, at 3:05 p.m. Friday to investigate a report of a woman slumped over in a vehicle in the parking lot. She was booked into the county jail.
• Rodney Silcox, 28, 18768 Fourth St., New Paris, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop near the intersection of Adams and 15th streets, Goshen, at 5:39 p.m. Friday. He was released pending a court date.
CRASH REPORTS
• Lakyn Holcomb, New Paris, told Goshen police her vehicle was struck by another vehicle while parked at her place of employment, 2525 Linden Drive, Goshen, at 2:01 p.m. Friday. The driver of the vehicle then left the scene without providing any contact information or notifying police.
• Juan Rangel, 308 Puerto Juarez, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, told Goshen police his vehicle was struck by another vehicle while at 227 Clarmont Court, Goshen, at 12:27 a.m. Saturday. The driver of the vehicle then left the scene without providing any contact information or notifying police.
THEFT REPORTS
• Paul Highland, Mishawaka, told Goshen police he discovered someone had stolen a catalytic converter off of a company vehicle while it was parked at 804 W. Lincoln Ave., Goshen, at 6:55 a.m. Friday.
• April Goodman, Warsaw, told Goshen police her husband’s wallet was stolen while he was at his place of employment, 2021 Kercher Road, Goshen, at 3:07 p.m. Friday.
