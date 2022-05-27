GOSHEN — Vaughn Leedy, a long-term care resident at Waterford Crossing Health Care's The Maples, will be honored at a car show June 8 as part of the senior living center's special "Live A Dream" program.
The "Live a Dream" program grants residents on the campus dreams. No adventure granted is too great or too small.
“Our mission is to learn our resident’s stories, embrace their passions, and create experiences they and their family can cherish forever," said Jenna Barghahn, Life Enrichment Director at the campus.
Leedy expressed his passion for cars and his desire to have a car show on campus in his honor.
“We have had an outpouring of response from the car collector community and are excited to have them here for Vaughn’s Car Show,” Barghahn continued.
The show will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., June 1 at the Waterford Crossing Campus, 1332 Waterford Circle, Goshen. The rain date will be 5 to 7 p.m. June 8. It is estimated that there will be close to 50 cars at the show. In addition, Ron’s River Dogs food truck and The Chief Ice Cream will be on site as well. Leedy's favorite music will also be playing during the event.
The community is encouraged to attend this event and help make Leedy's dream a reality. For more information call 574-536-0313.