GOSHEN — The Seward Johnson sculpture that recently installed at Abshire Park in Goshen has been removed and placed in safekeeping after it sustained damage sometime around Wednesday.
“The Elkhart County CVB is deeply saddened by the recent incident of vandalism on a Seward Johnson sculpture in Abshire Park in Goshen,” said Jon Hunsberger, executive director of the Elkhart County Convention and Visitors Bureau in a news release. “We are working with the authorities in the hope that the culprits can be identified, and the community can receive justice in this incident.”
The Elkhart County CVB is working with stakeholders on how the sculpture, which was part of the Elkhart County CVB’s celebration of the 15th anniversary of the Quilt Gardens, will be replaced.
Questions about the vandalism incident can be directed to the Goshen Police Department at police@goshencity.com.