MIDDLEBURY — The 100th — and last official — family reunion of the Vance family was held Aug. 7 at Foxwood Hills Campground in Middlebury.
President of this year’s family reunion, Brian Vance, said there were 43 members of the family present for the reunion and aside from Indiana, they came from Wisconsin, Texas, Michigan, Florida, Ohio and North Carolina.
Vance said the family held the first reunion in 1922 and they’ve held one continuously ever since — through the Great Depression and through the COVID pandemic. He said his cousins gathered and socially distanced that year.
Vance said they “couldn’t find any minutes from that time frame of the early years,” but he’d heard that the first reunion was held at Blosser’s Farm. He said his parents and grandparents were originally from the Millersburg and Goshen areas.
Vance said his first reunion recollection was about 55 years ago at Waubee Lake in Milford. He said from the time that official records were kept they recorded minutes — including who was in attendance, births and deaths in the family, elected officers for the next year and took up a collection to reserve a location for the next year’s reunion and provide a meat and ice cream. The rest of the meal was all pot luck.
When asked to share some memories of past reunions he said one family member told him how it was a given that another family member (Vance’s brother-in-law) would vote no on everything — no matter what.
“He did it just to be funny,” Vance explained. “No matter what we were voting on — officers or location — he’d always vote no.”
Vance said he personally remembered being happy about getting to see great aunts and uncles and cousins and how the reunions would go on for hours and hours because no one wanted them to end.
“A lot of times the reunion would be at a lake or someone’s house that had a pool and we’d go swimming," he said. "It was wonderful! And there were games and activities for the kids.”
He said this last reunion would be memorable because the heavy rainstorms that came down Sunday afternoon flooded the room where they were meeting. The rain kept coming through the accordion doors of the gathering space.
“We were taking turns mopping and eating,” he laughed. “That was the most exciting part. And when the rain coming in slowed down, we’d squeegee.”
He said the family decided this 100th reunion would be the last because “It’s been the same generation that’s kept things going and attendance has been going down.”
He said that he and his siblings — Barbra Postma in Texas, Beverly Butt in Florida and Blaine Vance in Wisconsin (another sibling was deceased) — and his father’s sister, his Aunt Beulah Vance Roose and her children, Pamela Goppert, Patsy Miller and Peggy Williams, were the family members who were the most consistent attendees.
But he said, “It was Aunt Beulah’s three daughters that held it together all these years.”
Vance said in the last four to five years, attendance dropped to about 30 when in the past they’d have more than double that many family members. He said as president — a role he had for the 75th-85th reunions also — he spoke and encouraged family members, since this was the last official reunion, to make the effort to keep in touch, to still gather together and to get everyone’s contact information.
Vance said of this being the last reunion after a century, “It’s bittersweet, but it was great to have one last one.”